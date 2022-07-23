BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Wedbush upped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.6 %

BankUnited stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $31,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

