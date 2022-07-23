BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 512,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 101,924 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 27.3% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $7,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

