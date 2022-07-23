BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 821,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

