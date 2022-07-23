Barclays Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $60.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEM. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Newmont Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEM opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

