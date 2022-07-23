Barclays Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Price Target to 460.00

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from 510.00 to 460.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DETNF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $33.65 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

