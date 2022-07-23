Barclays Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.06.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:HBM opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $879.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after buying an additional 1,475,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.