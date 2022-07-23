Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 967,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IUSV stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75.
