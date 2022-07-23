Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 915 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 5.7 %

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $211.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

