Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRGF. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,051,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,439,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,588,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,111,000 after buying an additional 180,674 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,987,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,543,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $39.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

