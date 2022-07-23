Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 9.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $233.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

