Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,693,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 116,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $84.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.82.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

