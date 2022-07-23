Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.