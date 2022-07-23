Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.75 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.

