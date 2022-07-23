Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30,880 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,880 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 5.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,984,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,094,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 511,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00.

