Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

