BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance
BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 33.45 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,115.00. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 31.75 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.40 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.
About BATM Advanced Communications
