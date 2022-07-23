BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance

BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 33.45 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,115.00. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 31.75 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.40 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

