Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.45

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €58.45 ($59.04) and traded as high as €59.36 ($59.96). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €58.84 ($59.43), with a volume of 2,622,082 shares trading hands.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.52.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.