BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

