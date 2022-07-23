Bean Cash (BITB) Market Cap Reaches $939,603.43

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $939,603.43 and $928.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,852,680,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

