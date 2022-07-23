BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.00

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $115,335.31 and approximately $20.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00069798 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

