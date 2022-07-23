Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,821 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

