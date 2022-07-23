Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.51 and a 200 day moving average of $256.02.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

