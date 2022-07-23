Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $534.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.82. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

