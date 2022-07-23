Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

