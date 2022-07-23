Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 1,989 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

