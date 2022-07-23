Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 2,492 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 2.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.95.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

