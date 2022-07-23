Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 165.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $401.90 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

