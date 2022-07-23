Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 253 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

