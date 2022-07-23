Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 279 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,416,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after buying an additional 68,189 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 912.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

