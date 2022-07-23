Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 4,747 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.