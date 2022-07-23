Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 819 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises approximately 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 982,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 61,843 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,792.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 202,751 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 2.9 %

ZTO stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

