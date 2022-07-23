Belt Finance (BELT) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $10,864.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001729 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

