Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) PT Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BHLB opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

