Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Berry Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Insider Activity at Berry

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,151,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,151,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $40,914,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

