Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Decreased by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for about 0.9% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.