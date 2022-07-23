BidiPass Market Capitalization Reaches $84,648.74 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $84,648.74 and $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,229.77 or 1.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.