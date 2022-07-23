Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $1,901,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,781 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BGFV opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.68. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

