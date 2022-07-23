Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $225,700.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 46,020,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

