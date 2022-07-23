Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $224.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average is $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

