BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

