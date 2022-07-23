Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $271.41 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $271.41 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $119.42 or 0.00540588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,090.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00255087 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005359 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00014294 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,125,394 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
