BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0012

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. BitWhite has a total market cap of $42,245.40 and $87,597.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

