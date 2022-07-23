BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.58.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

