BlackHat (BLKC) Market Capitalization Reaches $857,690.20

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 58.3% higher against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $857,690.20 and approximately $91,124.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

