BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $633.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $623.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.