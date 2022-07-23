Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $102.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.82.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BX opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $112.58.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

