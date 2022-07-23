Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.58. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 96.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.