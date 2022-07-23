Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 21,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 689,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Levine acquired 6,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 208.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

