Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BE. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

