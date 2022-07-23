BMO Capital Markets Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $461.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $413.92.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $323.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

